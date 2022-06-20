DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — A nine run first inning helped lead the Dell Rapids legion baseball team to a 14-4 win over Sioux Falls Christian on Monday.

Click the video player below to see the full game between Dell Rapids and SF Christian

Sioux Falls Christian plated the games first three runs, thanks to a double and two singles that started the contest.

Caden Reitz with a double, that's one of four hits in the inning for SFC!



After 1/2: @chargerbb_1 3, @DellsVarsityBSB 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/suBy9xrYDj — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 20, 2022

However, Post 65 got rolling in the bottom of the first inning.

Three runs came across as Dell Rapids had four runners reach base in their first five batters. That would plate three runs and even the contest at three a piece.

Will Jaton with a double to centerfield!



Big first inning for @DellsVarsityBSB pic.twitter.com/cxvJWJ4d0i — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 20, 2022

Dell Rapids would go on to score six more runs in the inning, thanks to a bases clearing double from Jack Henry. He had two doubles in the inning.

Jack Henry with a bases clearing double! Part of a nine run first



End of 1: @DellsVarsityBSB 9, @chargerbb_1 3 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/dbP6NCxBX5 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 20, 2022

Both teams would add a run in the second inning. That gave Dell Rapids a 10-4 lead.

Post 65 would score the final four runs of the contest, including a run via an error in the fifth inning.

That 14-4 lead would give Dell Rapids the mercy rule win over Sioux Falls Christian.

Landon Ruesink was the winning pitcher as he allowed four runs in four innings of work.