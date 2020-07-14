Dell Rapids PBR hosts Lennox in amateur baseball Game of the Week

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids PBR will look to avenge an earlier season loss to Lennox, as the two teams cross paths on the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Both teams had a strong start to the 2020 season as they both started a perfect 3-0, but that’s when the two teams crossed paths.

On Sunday, June 21, the two teams met to break a tie for first place in the Cornbelt.

Lennox took advantage of three hits, two walks and an error to grab a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Lennox would add another run with an RBI double in the seventh inning. Lennox led 4-0 after seven innings.

In the eighth, PBR got a pair of runs via two hits and a walk, cutting the Lennox lead to 4-2, but Lennox’s pitching held strong from there to give the Alpacas a 4-2 win.

Since June’s meeting, Lennox has won three of their last four and find themselves a top the Cornbelt District with a 7-1 record.

Lennox started the season by scoring 42 runs in their first three games. They coupled that offense with some stout defense and earned three wins with a total scoring margin of 34 runs.

The Lennox offense has cooled off since then, but they are still scoring nearly nine runs per game.

The strength for the Alpacas has been their defense and pitching. Defensively, Lennox is allowing its opponents to score less than four runs per game.

Lennox’s strength has been their pitching as they have a combined team ERA of 2.69, led by starting pitcher Kramer Sneed who has allowed only four earned runs in 27 innings while striking out 50 batters.

After a 3-0 start, Dell Rapids has lost four of their last six and find themselves at an even 5-5. That has landed them in sixth place in the Cornbelt District.

PBR will look to avenge their earlier season loss to Lennox and they will look to do so by using an offense that is scoring nearly six runs per game.

Dell Rapids has found success on offense, but their pitching has led the charge this season. PBR boasts a 4.14 earned run average (ERA), led by starting pitcher Brett Mogen and his impressive 2.70 ERA.

When the teams met in June, PBR did a great job containing a Lennox offense that was producing a lot of runs, but the problem was on the offensive side.

PBR out hit Lennox as they had seven to Lennox’s five. Dell Rapids was led by Aaron Hansen who had two singles, while Weston Hanson had a double and a walk.

Tuesday’s contest is a much anticipated rematch of two talented Cornbelt teams and you can watch the action below:

The Game of the Week coverage will start around 7:25 and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can learn more about the Game of the Week livestream process by visiting the story below: