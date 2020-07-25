Dell Rapids Mudcats and Madison cross paths in Game of the Week

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The first full day of games at the District 4B amateur baseball tournament will begin with a clash between #6 Madison and #3 Dell Rapids Mudcats.

Updated District 4B Playoff Bracket

The Madison Broncos enter the postseason with a 5-5 record.

The Broncos have used their offense to earn five wins this season as they are scoring nearly six and half runs per league game this season.

However, their defense has been their Achilles heel.

Madison is allowing more than seven runs per league game this season.

The Broncos have allowed five runs or less in only four games, but they have won three of those four games.

The Madison offense has been solid all season, but it will be up to the defense to lead the way Saturday.

The Dell Rapids Mudcats enter the Cornbelt District tournament as the third seed in district 4B with an impressive 8-5 record.

Just like Madison, the Mudcats have used a powerful offense to lead them this season as they are scoring nearly eight runs per league game.

Dell Rapids has scored more than eight runs in seven of their thirteen games.

The Mudcats defense has been solid as well as they are allowing less than five runs per league contest.

Dell Rapids has one of the best scoring margins in the Cornbelt District as they are outscoring their opponents by more than three runs per contest.

Saturday, Dell Rapids will look to continue that success against a tough Madison team.

The two teams met just over a month ago on June 21 and Dell Rapids picked up an 8-5 win.

The game was close through six innings, but Dell Rapids pulled away late to earn a three run victory.

Coverage of Saturday’s game will begin around 11:55 a.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

