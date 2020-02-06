Dell Rapids hosts Tri-Valley in Thursday night double header

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO)- The Thursday KELOLAND.com games of the day will feature a class ‘A’ double header between Tri-Valley and Dell Rapids.

The first game will tip-off around 6:30 from Dell Rapids and feature the girl’s teams from both schools.

The visiting Tri-Valley (9-4) girls started a perfect 5-0, but then lost three straight. Now the Mustangs have found their groove again as they’ve won four of their last five.

The Mustangs are a relatively young team as they have only three seniors and two juniors. However, the team does have some young talent with five freshmen and two sophomores.

Tri-Valley has relied on their defense this season as they are only allowing 41 points per game. The Mustangs have also held 6 of their 13 opponents to less than 40 points this season.

The Dell Rapids Quarriers (1-11) had a rough start to the season as they lost their first eleven games, however the Quarriers are coming off of their best game of the season where they earned a 15 point win over Baltic.

While the Mustangs have a young team, the Quarriers are even younger as they only have one senior and two juniors, however the team does make up for it as they have eight sophomores and two freshmen.

The Quarriers have seen some struggles on the offensive side of the ball as Dell Rapids is only scoring 35 points per game.

Dell Rapids Senior Aspen Hansen is leading the team with 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks per game. Sophomore Madysen Vanoverbeke is scoring 5.5 points per contest.

The second game of the evening will feature a class ‘A’ boy’s contest between Tri-Valley and Dell Rapids.

The Tri-Valley Mustangs (6-7) started an even 4-4, but then suffered a three game losing streak in late January to fall to 4-7. Now the Mustangs are coming off of back to back blow out wins over Deuel and West Central.

The Mustang offense is scoring 55 points per game, but Tri-Valley has seen some struggles with their defense that is allowing more than 55 points per contest.

Despite some defensive struggles, the key for the Mustangs has been their defense. In the seven Tri-Valley losses this season, they are allowing nearly 68 points per game, while in their six wins, they are only allowing 40 points per game defensively.

The Dell Rapids Quarriers (8-3) have won four of their last five games to earn them two votes in last weeks South Dakota prep media basketball poll.

The Quarriers have played some solid defense this season as they are allowing only 54 points per game, but even more impressive is the Dell Rapid offense that is scoring 66 points per game.

The Quarrier offense has been led by three players who are averaging more than ten points per game. Junior Colin Rentz is leading the team with 14 points and four assists per contest. Senior Drew Van Regenmorter is averaging 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Senior Logan Ellingson is scoring 12 points per game.

Tonight’s double header will tip-off at 6:30 and can be seen on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.