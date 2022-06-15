DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids and Thompson, North Dakota will meet on Thursday, in a battle of high school state champions. However, the game wasn’t planned to feature a pair of state champs when it was scheduled earlier this year.

Earlier this year, the Thompson legion baseball team planned a team trip to the College World Series. Soon after, they would contact Dell Rapids in search of a contest.

“They reached out to us in March. They were just coming through South Dakota, so they asked if we were available to play,” Dell Rapids head coach Danny Miller said. “We worked around a little bit, to try and find some time and it actually worked out.”

“We’re going to go down to Omaha, so who can we play on our way down there? That location right there by Sioux Falls is perfect,” Thompson, ND head coach Nate Soulis said. “We’ll play and then we’ll go spend the night in Sioux Falls and then head to Omaha the next day.”

Dell Rapids – Class ‘B’ State Champs

The two teams would schedule their game for June 16.

Dell Rapids would go on to claim the Class ‘B’ South Dakota High School baseball state title in the spring. Three days later, Thompson would do the same thing, in North Dakota, setting up a border battle of class ‘B’ state champions.

“You see both teams win it and then people start tweeting it out and you guys do a good job of covering it. Then it gets that extra storyline and a little more press than what a typical non-conference game would be. What an awesome experience for our guys to be playing in,” Soulis said.

Thompson, ND – Class ‘B’ State Champs

While neither team knows much about each other heading into this matchup.

“The message for them on Thursday will be, just go out and play our game of baseball. We can’t control what they’re going to do. We really don’t know what they’re going to do,” Soulis said. “I think from our team standpoint, we’re going to do what we do.”

Both are looking forward to this border battle.

“It’s just going to be fun. It’s always fun to see good teams and it just adds to the excitement of being a class ‘B’ champ against a class ‘B’ champ,” Miller said.