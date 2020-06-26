Dell Rapids hosts Miner/McCook in Friday’s Game of the Week

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will feature a legion baseball game between Miner/McCook and Dell Rapids.

Friday’s contest will be the tenth baseball game to stream on KELOLAND.com this summer.

Dell Rapids enters Friday’s game with an even 4-4 record. The team raced out to a 3-2 start, but suffered back to back tough losses to Humboldt/Hartford.

Dell Rapids bounced back with an impressive 10-3 win over Beresford on Wednesday, June 24.

The strength for Dell Rapids this year has been their offense. They have scored 48 runs over their eight games, which averages out to six runs a contest.

However, the defensive side of the ball has been where Dell Rapids has struggled.

Dell Rapids has allowed their opponents to score double digit runs in half of their eight contests. In those games, Dell Rapids has lost three of the four.

Miner/McCook (M/M) has played two less games, but finds themselves at 1-5 through six games.

After two lopsided losses to start the season, M/M is just 1-3, but has battled in all of their contest.

M/M will be looking to snap a three game losing skid in tonight’s contest.

The strength for M/M this season has been an offense that is scoring more than five runs per contest. However, the defense has struggled to stop opponents from scoring.

M/M has allowed 62 runs over six games, which is a little over six runs a game. However, they have shown signs of improvement over their last four games.

In their last four games, they have lost three contests, but they are holding opponents to less than seven runs per game.

The upcoming match-up will be the first time that the two teams have met this season.

Friday’s game will begin around 6:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

The game can be seen by clicking the link below:

You can learn more about KELOLAND.com livestreams and how they work by visiting the story below: