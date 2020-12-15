Dell Rapids girls host S.F. Christian in Tuesday Game of the Week

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — The first KELOLAND.com Tuesday Game of the Week of the 2020 winter season will feature a class ‘A’ region three girl’s basketball contest between Sioux Falls Christian and Dell Rapids.

Tuesday’s game will begin around 7:30 p.m. and can be seen KELOLAND.com.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN (1-0)

The Chargers enter Tuesday’s contest with a 1-0 record, following their season opening win over Lennox, 61-35.

This year’s Chargers team returns plenty of experience, length and athleticism. On top of all of that, Sioux Falls Christian returns 6’0 senior guard, Lexi Unruh who has committed to play college basketball at Creighton next year.

Sioux Falls Christian will look to use their speed and athleticism to win on Tuesday night.

“We’ll need to get everyone involved in scoring, use our press and athleticism to play fast and control our turnovers to win,” Sioux Falls Christian head coach Andrea Begeman said.

DELL RAPIDS QUARRIERS (0-0)

The Quarriers will open their 2020-21 campaign on Tuesday, which begins a tough week of basketball for Dell Rapids.

Following their season opener against SFC, the Quarriers will travel to Tea on Friday and then meet in town rival Dell Rapids St. Mary on Saturday.

As for Tuesday’s game, the Quarriers will look to use their shooters and depth to earn a win.

“We’ve got a lot of girls capable of forcing defenders to guard us away from the basketball and we have a lot of juniors who have starting experience,” Dell Rapids head coach Dustin Steckler said.

The Quarriers graduated just one senior from last year’s team, but it was leading scorer Aspen Hansen, who scored 13 points per game.

Dell Rapids does return their second leading scorer in junior Zoey Hilmoe who averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds a year ago.

On Tuesday, the Quarriers will be faced with a tough task and that will be trying to slow down one of the top players in the state… Lexi Unruh.

“We will have to identify where Lexi is at, every time down the floor. She’s too good of a player to completely shut down, but we’re going to try to make her work for every shot she gets,” Steckler said. “Hopefully we can prevent her from getting rhythm shots.”

Dell Rapids will focus on their group defense to try and slow down the Chargers and secure a win.

“All five girls moving and communicating together. If we can play intense group defense all game, take care of the basketball and have patience to look for good shots, I think we’re going to be in a really good spot, late in the game,” Steckler said. “At that point, it comes down to which team and which players can step up and make plays in key spots.”

Tuesday’s coverage will begin around 7:30 p.m.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter and you can watch the game on KELOLAND.com: