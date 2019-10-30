Dell Rapids’ football prepares for playoffs

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO)- Dell Rapids hosted Tea Area last Thursday for the final game of the regular season. The Quarriers took advantage of a late Titan turnover, as Logan Stone scored on a six yard touchdown run. The Quarriers two point conversion attempt was successful as Dell Rapids earned a 22-21 win over Tea Area.

“The coach told me to do a slant and if I didn’t have the slant, then just do a 33 and back and I did that. I knew what I was going to do the whole time and again, Austin Henry just gave me a chance and I came down with the ball,” Dell Rapids Senior Logan Ellingson said.

“Our guys didn’t hang their heads, they stayed positive, kept working and we were able to break through a couple times offensively there in the second half and kind of dig out of a hole and get back in there,” Dell Rapids Head Coach Jordan Huska said.

The Quarriers finished the season with a perfect 9-0 record, which wasn’t easy for Dell Rapids. The Quarriers defeated six of the current seven playoff teams in Class 11 ‘A’ and a lot of that success can be accredited to the Dell Rapids’ defense that has allowed less than 7 points per game.

“It goes to coach Huska and his defensive game plan. He really puts in the hours on just watching film and our defensive is really solid and we all just work together and just make sure we do our own jobs,” Dell Rapids Senior Drew Van Regenmorter said.

“We really haven’t done anything super fancy, it’s all kind of at the core of it. Being disciplined, making sure we do our jobs and tackle and hopefully we’re in good spots on Fridays,” Huska said.

The defense isn’t the only part of the Quarrier game that is working well as the Dell Rapids’ offense has scored nearly 200 points in their nine games this season.

“We’re just working together, trying to find plays that are working. We just study film mostly and just try to find a weakness in their defense,” Van Regenmorter said.

“Staying disciplined, making sure we get to blocks and maintain blocks and finish runs, trying to take care of the football. Not always able to break through as much as we’d like too, but moving the ball, I feel like fairly consistently, which also plays into helping our defense as well,” Huska said.

After their win over Tea Area, the Quarriers finally found themselves a top the South Dakota Prep media football poll, but the ranking doesn’t mean much to Dell Rapids.

“The rankings don’t help us win a football game on Friday, so we really don’t pay attention to it. I’m sure the kids obviously look at it here and there, but it’s not something I look at or focus on as a team. It’s just making sure we’re ready and prepared for the game ahead of us,” Huska said.

“We knew coming into this season we weren’t ranked, I’m pretty sure and no players really look at that on our team, so that’s pretty awesome to have just these brothers who fight through everything, even though we are not ranked and now being number one ranked, we got a lot of pressure on our shoulders but we’re going to keep doing our job,” Ellingson said.

The Quarriers will begin the 2019 playoffs as the top seed in Class 11 ‘A’, following last season’s state runner-up finish. As the top seed, Dell Rapids has earned the right to play a couple games at home.

“I think being able to play at home helps, because you’re able to play in your element, you’re where you’re comfortable, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to go out and perform on game day,” Huska said.

“It’s pretty nice you know, being at home, have the crowd with you, being loud. It makes a big difference and it’s pretty nice,” Dell Rapids Senior Tyler Wood said.

Now Dell Rapids will prepare for a familiar foe in West Central. The Quarriers and Trojans crossed paths less than two weeks ago, where Dell Rapids won a defensive battle 14-0.

“They’re a good football team, their defense is solid and they mix things up on defense that at times can be difficult for us on offense to get through and then their offense is pretty solid. They have good weapons all around the field,” Wood said.

“They have a really good defense. They bring different blitzes at us and that’s tough to defend. Their offense has a lot of weapons their quarterback is pretty good. Number 25 is a good athlete and we’re just going to do everything that we can to stop them,” Ellingson said.

Dell Rapids has won nine straight contests, but the Quarriers will have to play efficient to see the win streak increase to ten games.

“Mostly just, execute on all three phases. Our defense needs to play well and coach Huska says ‘if they don’t score, they can’t win’ so that’s basically our motto,” Van Regenmorter said.

“Just stay sound and every one do your job on defense and then on offense, going back to the basics, just running our basic plays, taking opportunities when they’re given to us and go get it,” Wood said.

The Quarriers will host West Central on Thursday, October 31 at 7:00.