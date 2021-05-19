Dell Rapids earns walk-off win over Tea Area in ten inning pitcher’s duel

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids picked up a 1-0, ten inning victory over Tea Area to complete an undefeated region season and claim the class ‘B’ region 3 regular-season title.

Seed Team Record 1 Dell Rapids* 9-0 2 Tea Area* 7-2 3 West Central* 7-2 4 Lennox* 7-2 5 McCook Central* 4-5 6 Flandreau 3-6 7 Garretson 2-6 8 Baltic 2-7 9 Tri-Valley 2-7 10 Sioux Falls Christian 1-7 * – Locked in

Dell Rapids will be the top-seed in the playoffs and host one of the region 3 regional tournaments. Tea Area will host the other regional tournament.

A pitcher’s duel

Tuesday’s game had a lot of meaning behind it as the winning team would get to be the region’s top-seed.

The contest was a pitcher’s duel as Dell Rapids’ Austin Henry and Tea Area’s Cam Jensen were in cruise control.

Jensen was very effective as he took a perfect game into the seventh inning.

End of 3: @teatitans 0 @DellsVarsityBB 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/AvASqz24O2 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 18, 2021

With one out in the seventh inning, Dell Rapids’ Brayden Pankonen delivered a single, ending Jensen’s perfect game bid.

Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH https://t.co/kcPGZ6CyWs — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 18, 2021

On the other side of the diamond, Austin Henry was dealing as well as he allowed zero hits through five innings.

The Titans threatened in the sixth, but Henry got one of his 17 strikeouts to get out of the jam.

End of 5 1/2: Tea 0 Dell Rapids 0. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/VnPk49HqBG — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 18, 2021

The Quarriers threatened in the seventh inning, but Gabe Glanzer’s terrific play put an end to that jam.

Gabe Glanzer with a terrific play to end the seventh. We're headed to extras. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/b3mi26EyDd — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 19, 2021

Neither team scored in the first seven innings, which meant the game would go into extra innings, with new pitchers for both teams.

In the tenth inning, the Titans threatened again with two runners in scoring position, but a ground ball ended that inning and sent the Quarriers to the dish.

Austin Henry started a rally when he blasted a one out double to the left field corner.

One pitch later, Landon Ruesink delivered a single up the middle, allowing Henry to score from second.

The Quarriers would claim a 1-0, walk-off win.

Click the video player above to watch the full game.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Runs Hits Errors LOB Tea Area 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 9 Dell Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 1 1 LOB – Runners Left on Base

Brayden Pankonen picked up the win with three innings of relief, but the first seven innings were controlled by Austin Henry. He pitched seven innings and allowed zero runs on two hits and three walks, while striking out 17 batters.

Trevor Welch took the loss, though he pitched three good innings in relief. Tea Area’s Cam Jensen threw 6.1 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out eleven.

Austin Henry finished the game 2-4 at the dish with a single, a double and the only run scored of the game.

Nate Babb led the way for the Titans as he went 3-5 with three singles.

The Quarriers will host Sioux Valley on Wednesday, May 19 in their final game of the season. They will play the eight seed in the region 3 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Titans will host the seventh seed in the first round of the playoffs. That first round will be either Monday, May 24 or Tuesday, May 25.