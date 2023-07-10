SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may be on someone’s bucket list to be in Washington, D.C. on July 4. A group of band and choir members from Dell Rapids High School can now cross it off the list.

The high school’s band and choir were selected to perform during July 4 events in D.C. The choir performed at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church on July 3, the church President Abraham Lincoln attended. The band was part of America’s National Independence Day Parade on July 4 on Constitution Avenue.

“I was thinking of it. Why would they choose us? We’re a small school…,” choir and band member Olivia Gill said.

Band and choir member Noah Larson said people often think of only bigger schools, like those in Sioux Falls, that get to participate in big events.

The band needed to audition and the choir needed someone who would vouch for its skills.

To band instructor Karla Pulscher and choir instructor Robert Michalscheck the numbers aren’t an indication of talent.

“I told them we would see bands with 200 members but that just because they were bigger, that doesn’t mean anything…,” Pulscher said.

The students and the instructors left D.C. proud of their accomplishments and the understanding that this was likely a lifetime experience.

“We all put our best into it. There was pride there and we went for it,” Gill said of how the groups did in D.C.

Larson said the pace of the several-day trip didn’t allow for much time to process or absorb it all. At night, students would talk about the trip and the performances.

“(When you are) thinking back on it, it’s a really cool thing that we did,” Larson said.

Roughly 35 members of the band marched 11 blocks in high heat and humidity on July 4.

“I think people should be proud because I know during the parade, seeing how hot it was. I think people should be proud of being able to stick with it and being able to play well in the heat and walking about a mile…People should be proud of how they performed. Adults should be proud of their kids for that,” Larson said.

Tens of thousands of people lined the parade route. Despite being focused on marching and playing, Gill said she was able to hear some of the shouts of support for the band. Larson said he was able to hear the support section that included parents who traveled with the band and choir to D.C.

“It was kind of surreal,” Pulscher said. “To have random people clap and cheer for us was so cool.”

The setting for the July 3 the roughly 40-member choir performance was more intimate.

“I wanted to do it at a church give a different experience for the kids because we are used to performing in a gym,” Michalscheck said.

As with the band on July 4, there were some nerves before the choir performance.

“When we were in warm-ups, it was just getting used to the space,” Michalscheck said.

“When we first started, there were a lot of questions…,” Gill said of adjusting to the space. “As we got into singing, we were more in tune.”

Gill noted how the choir’s sound extended into the church and how good the acoustics were in the church.

The choir also got to work with a clinician that day.

Michalscheck reminded the choir that it would now be part of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church’s history.

D.C. is rich in history and students were able to experience much of it.

Gill and Michalscheck said there were times students forgot the band and choir would perform because of how busy they were seeing historic sites in D.C.

“It was an amazing experience,” Pulscher said of the trip.

“It was fun for me to see,” Michalscheck said. The group was 200 feet from the Capitol on July 4 watching the annual Capitol Fourth. The students joined a conga line with at least 200 other high school students, he said. “They were having fun connecting with other students,” he said.

Band and choir members in Washington D.C. Photo courtesy of Robert Michalscheck.

The trip would not have happened if students did raise money for about a year.

“If we didn’t have the support, I don’t think we would have a program,” Pulscher said of parent, community and school district support.

Michalscheck said community members followed social media posts of the D.C. trip.

To Gill, the trip brought band and choir members closer together. Students aren’t able to always connect with each other during a school day, she said.

Both students said they will be back in music this fall.

Music is a way for students to cooperate to make something beautiful, Gill said.

“It’s something I like forward to every day,” Larson said.