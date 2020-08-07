Defending champions Alexandria earn a walk-off win over Lesterville

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Alexandria Angels wrapper up the 2018 state tournament celebrating a state title. This year, the Angels have reason to celebrate as they earned an 8-7 walk-off win in the first round.

“My approach going up to the plate was that I needed to be ready to hit. I had guys in scoring position, one out and I was looking to get something to the outfield and luckily enough I just kind of hit the right spot and found a gap,” Alexandria Outfielder Jerrod Zens said.

Alexandria won the Sunshine League District Tournament but was given a lot of trouble from Lesterville.

“They put the ball in play and they hit it hard. They kept us on our toes the entire time and we knew this wasn’t going to be easy. They had 15 hits and we had 14 so it was a shootout,” Zens said.

The Angel offense pounded out 8 runs on 14 hits, thanks to some quality plate appearances.

“We had some disciplined at bats at the end of the game and even though we were down by one going into the ninth, we didn’t press. We came out there smart and disciplined and so good things will happen,” Zens said.

The next step for Alexandria will be Sunday night against a familiar foe in the Parkston Mudcats.

“We need to take it one game at a time. We play a Parkston team that we’ve already played three times this year and they know what we do and so a lot of tendencies go around. They’re in the Sunshine (District) just like us and so it’ll be a fun one,” Zens said.

The Angels and Mudcats will meet in the second round on Sunday at 7:30.

Click the video player below to watch the highlights from Thursday’s contest: