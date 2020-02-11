Deer group together during the winter, GFP says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Deer will gather in the winter and it’s not unusual to see herds of a couple hundred deer, said Randy Johnson of South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks.

Johnson works in the southeast region of the state.

Deer will often gather in the winter to be near a food source or areas of shelter, Johnson said.

They may gather near natural habitat “or in close proximity to people, like farms or ranches,” he said.

On Tuesday, a farmer and KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard counted about 400 deer in a herd near Carthage.

“Some years the herd is bigger and some years smaller,” Johnson said.

The size of a winter herd depends on deer population and winter conditions, he said.

A herd the size of 400 seems larger than a typical larger herd in the southeast region of the state, said Josh Delger of the GFP office in Sioux Falls.

It’s more likely to see very large herds farther away from Sioux Falls in more rural areas of the state, Delger said.

Yet, “We’re still seeing certain areas with some pretty good-sized herds,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that last year, there were some areas with high concentrations of large deer herds.

In general, large herds don’t typically cause a problem when they are close to a farm or ranch, Delger said.

“The tipping point is when it gets to be too many,” Delger said.

A tipping point is when deer start eating a farmer’s crop or get into a farmer or rancher’s livestock feed, Delger said.

The GFP has staff that responds to wildlife complaints.

There are fields that were harvested late or fields that still have some standing crop because of weather conditions.

It’s difficult to keep deer from a standing crop field because of the size of a field, Delger said.

The GFP uses large cattle panels to protect livestock feed in or near a pen from deer, Delger said. If panels don’t work, then the GFP may try to provide an alternative source of food for the deer, he said.

Deer typically gather during the winter in a spot that’s familiar, Delger said.

Some deer return each year to a winter spot with shelter and food while other deer only return when conditions prompt it, he said.

Although temperatures have been warmer over the past several days and snow levels vary in the region, six to eight inches of snow is enough to cause deer to group together, Johnson said.

Much colder weather was forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

A herd of about 400 or a couple hundred is an indicator of the overall deer population, Delger said.

The overall deer population is at a good number, Johnson said. “Especially in the southeast region,” Johnson said.

Some of those southeastern deer live in Sioux Falls, according to the city’s animal control officer Julie DeJong. The city does an annual index count of deer in two main areas of focus in the city. The number of deer in those areas has remained steady or increased in the past two years, DeJong said.

Johnson said the state has tracked several deer with radio collars. “All the numbers indicate a growing herd” in southeast South Dakota, he said.

Delger said the GFP’s deer management plan is a balance between keeping a healthy population of deer for hunters and too many deer.

The state has increased the number of hunting licenses over the past few years to try and stay ahead of the growth in the deer population, Johnson said.

The 2016 whitetail deer population was estimated at 400,000 by the GFP.

Hunting is the No. 1 tool for managing deer populations, the GFP’s whitetail and mule deer wildlife management plan for 2017-2023 said.

In the spring of 2019, the GFP Commission finalized a rule that allows applicants to apply for two of the six firearm deer seasons in the first draw in these regions: East River Deer/Special Buck, West River Deer/Special Buck, Refuge Deer, Muzzleloader Deer, Refuge Deer and Custer State Park Deer, according to the GFP website. Those that did get two draws in the first round must wait until the third round for another draw.

The GFP conducts surveys as part of the whitetail deer and mule deer management plan.

A record number of deer (95,000) were harvested in 2010, according to the GFP.

The surveys include tracking the number of deer harvested each year. Other surveys include monitoring reproduction, herd composition and others.

The GFP website posts deer harvest results from hunting seasons.

In southeastern South Dakota in 2018 in the east river region, 260 deer were harvested in the unit 06A which includes Brookings. 135 deer were harvested in unit 05 that includes Watertown. In unit 03, which includes Aberdeen, 1,113 deer were harvested.

In a news release posted on May 21, 2019 on the GFP website, GFP Deputy Secretary Kevin Robling said “Over 65,000 people hunt deer in this state and look forward to the opportunity each year.”

Although interest in deer hunting remained high in May of 2019, the state reported on Dec. 13 an overall decrease of $1.5 million decrease in hunting and fishing license sales in 2019 from 2018.