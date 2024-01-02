SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Milbank’s Kalen DeBoer is headed to the College Football Playoff national title game as his Washington Huskies beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl on Monday. The Sugar Bowl was one of two national semi-final games in the FBS championship bracket.

The Huskies won 37-31 and will face No. 1-ranked Michigan in the title game.

DeBoer is in his second year as the Washington head coach.

“Every day working on what you can control and that day being the best you can be and stacking day upon days,” DeBoer said in KELOLAND interview before the Sugar Bowl. “And here you are – a much different team, much different program than when we took over in December 2021, two years ago.”

The Milbank native knows a little something about claiming national crowns as he led the University of Sioux Falls to three NAIA championships back in the 2000s. He won his first title with the Coo in his second season, which is where he is now at Washington.

DeBoer is not the only South Dakota or coach with ties to the USF on the Washington staff. Co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Chuck Morrell is from Bon Homme. Morrell was coordinator under DeBoer at Sioux Falls, spent the previous two years before coming to UW on DeBoer’s Fresno State staff as the safeties coach. Morrell was also a teammate of DeBoer’s at USF.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb was on DeBoer’s staff at USF. Grubb is from Kingsley, Iowa.

Lee Marks, the Washington assistant head coach and running backs coach, was an offensive graduate assistant at USF in 2010-2011.

DeBoer told KELOLAND News the lessons he was coaching at USF have carried over to this time with the PAC-12 champion Huskies.