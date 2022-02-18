PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As Governor Kristi Noem is tied up in a legal battle over the medication abortion procedure, gubernatorial candidate and State Representative Steven Haugaard is introducing legislation that would outright ban medication abortion in South Dakota.

House Bill 1208 seeks to prohibit chemical abortion drugs and impose a penalty of a Class 2 misdemeanor for physicians who violate the law. This is the second piece of legislation introduced by Rep. Haugaard this week regarding unborn life in South Dakota. HJR 5003, if passed, would create a ballot measure for voters to determine whether human life should be defined in the South Dakota Constitution as beginning at fertilization.

Haugaard told the House Health and Services Committee on Thursday that in anticipation of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court case, South Dakota needs to be prepared with legislation on abortion in South Dakota. The Dobbs case will determine the constitutionality of a pre-viability abortion ban in Mississippi in what would be a direct challenge of Roe v. Wade.

Haugaard’s legislation would ban mifepristone, mifegyne, mifeprex, and pharmaceutical equivalents entirely in South Dakota. Those drugs are used to induce the chemical abortion process by blocking progesterone, the hormone needed to maintain a pregnancy. Haugaard said there were other options to perform chemical abortions without the use of these drugs but did not provide examples to the committee.

“When you consider the use of these drugs and the advancements in our technology, the fact that we can actually see what happens in an abortion…” Haugaard told the committee. “I don’t see how anyone can exercise their will to do this if they understood exactly what’s going on.”

Opponents say this bill has consequences beyond abortion

Haugaard’s bill was contested by medical professionals, legal advocates and one lawmaker on the committee.

Justin Bell, a lawyer representing the South Dakota State Medical Association, said that the association sent a letter to the Department of Health in 2021 opposing similar language to an executive order issued by Governor Kristi Noem. Bell said that the problem with the bill, as written, is that it would prevent the use of those medications for all procedures, not just abortion. Bell said that the drugs are also used in the treatment of ulcers for cancer, as well as miscarriage management and the placement and removal of IUDs.

Dr. Amy Kelley said that studies show that mifepristone is safe and has been used for a long time. Her concerns with the bill center around the fact that there are no exceptions for rape, incest or maternal indication. For women who are high-risk, Dr. Kelley said that sometimes for those women, “medical abortions are their best and safest option.”

But her concern, which was echoed by other opponents, was what this would mean for women in need of miscarriage management. If this bill was signed into law, the use of mifepristone could end a physician’s career, Dr. Kelley told the committee. She added that in her life she has suffered two miscarriages. The first occurred during her residency and Dr. Kelley told the committee that she did not have the money nor the time to undergo a surgical procedure for her miscarriage which left medication such as mifepristone as the only option.

In the questions and comments portion of the meeting, Representative Taylor Rehfeldt (R-Sioux Falls) gave emotional testimony against Haugaard’s bill. Rep. Rehfeldt told the committee that she had also suffered a miscarriage and due to medical issues that make her high-risk, a surgical procedure was not an option for her.

“I am one of these women that have had a miscarriage and needed to use these drugs… Me, sitting here in front of you,” Rehfeldt said.

Rehfeldt went on to say that this bill would remove options for women, outside of abortion, to make health care decisions. “I am very pro-life, but I am also pro-women.”

Noem, Haugaard divided over abortion legislation

In her media briefing on Thursday, Governor Noem commented on the passage of Haugaard’s bill saying that it was wrong.

“That is not at all what the intention of the measures I’ve championed, which is not making telemedicine chemical abortions more available over the internet or over the phone with strangers,” Noem said.

Currently, Gov. Noem is a defendant in Planned Parenthood v. Noem over a medication abortion rule that was set to take effect on January 27, 2022. The rule, which has since been enjoined, would have required patients seeking a chemical abortion in South Dakota to make three visits to a licensed abortion provider to receive the medication necessary to complete the procedure. Prior to this rule, patients were only required to make two visits and would receive the drug misoprostol to be taken at home 24 hours after mifepristone was given to them in the clinic.

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the governor saying that this rule would be burdensome on patients. A federal judge agreed and issued an injunction to further stall the implementation of the rule.

Next week, Gov. Noem’s House Bill prohibiting medical abortion by telemedicine will be heard in the House State Affairs Committee. While both Noem and Haugaard’s bills deal with the use of mifepristone, Noem’s seeks to ban the use of telemedicine in South Dakota to receive such drugs. Haugaard’s bill would ban the medication entirely, whether prescribed through telemedicine or in person.

In the media briefing, Gov. Noem called Haugaard’s legislation “very, very bad policy.”

“He’s just trying to draft policy to be more conservative than me,” Noem told reporters.

KELOLAND News reached out to Representative Haugaard to discuss his reaction to Noem’s comments about his bills but have yet to receive a response.

Haugaard’s bill on banning mifepristone almost died in committee on Thursday when Rep. Rehfeldt motioned to send the bill to the 41st day of session. The motion was seconded but did not receive enough votes to kill it entirely.

Representative Marli Wiese (R-Madison) told the committee that while she was not well enough versed in the medical community about other drugs to be used for miscarriage, and concern from a gynecologist opposing this legislation, she urged the committee to resist killing the bill.

“Well, why aren’t we trusting and listening to the people that do?” Representative Sydney Davis (R-Burbank) said in response to Wiese’s comments.

The Health and Human Services Committee voted 7-6 to advance Haugaard’s legislation, as written, to the House Floor.