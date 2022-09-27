DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Legal, in-person sports wagering has finished its first year in South Dakota.

In 2020, South Dakota voters passed Constitutional Amendment B 58% to 42% to allow sports wagering in Deadwood. Four Deadwood casinos started offering sports betting in September 2021.

In the first 12 months of offering in-person sports wagering, Deadwood casinos have handled $6.6 million. Now, there are seven locations offering sports wagering in Deadwood.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can view a month-by-month chart of total sports wagering handle below.

March, when the NCAA Division I men’s college basketball tournament is held, was the month with the highest handle of $975,347.25. The next highest total was in January with $835,251.63.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has approved sports wagers to be placed on MLB, NCAA baseball, NBA, WNBA, NCAA men’s and women’s basketball, boxing, MMA, UFC, NFL, USFL, CFL, NCAA football, PGA, PGA Tour Champions, LPGA, NHL, NCAA hockey, IOC Olympic events, NASCAR, Formula 1 Racing, IndyCar, PBR and PRCA, Rugby, MLS, college soccer, FIFA federations, tennis and college tennis.

A joint resolution to put statewide mobile and electronic sports betting on the November 2022 ballot failed to pass the South Dakota House during the 2022 Legislative session. Iowa and Wyoming are two neighboring states that already allow mobile sports betting along with a number of other states in the country.

South Dakota only allows in-person sports betting within Deadwood.

Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, just east of Sioux Falls, also allows sports betting.