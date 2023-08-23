SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Slots and sports increased the gambling revenue in Deadwood by 12% in July over July of 2022, the state’s gaming commission said.

The handle for slot machines grew by 12.58%, according to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming. The sports betting handle by 59.49% over July of 2022. The handle is what individuals are betting. The revenue is what’s earned after payouts from bets.

While July 2023 numbers were up from 2022, the July 2022 numbers were a decrease of 8% in the gaming handle from July 2021. The year 2021 was a record year for the gaming handle, officials said. The gaming handle was down 1.61% over June of 2021.

July 2023 numbers were better than June. In June the overall gaming revenues were flat at .98% over June of 2022. The June 2022 numbers were down from the June 2021 numbers. The gaming handle was down 1.61% over June of 2021.

Based on the data, Deadwood gamblers weren’t taking the most chances on high-dollar games or machines. The 2,041 one-cent slot machines were popular.

People bet $107,232,568.91 on one-cent slot machines. The total handle for slot machines was $136,375,365.10.

The sports wagering handle totaled $413,368.45 for July.

Table games generated a handle of $8,502,003.00 with blackjack as the big winner at a handle of $3,785,574.50

Another venue joined Deadwood gambling as Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood opened on Aug. 8.