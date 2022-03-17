SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in South Dakota, people can legally bet on one of the biggest sporting events of the year – the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Across the United States, one regulated online gaming resource is projecting $2.5 billion to $3 billion to be wagered at legal sportsbooks during the 67 games over two and half weeks.

While sports betting in Deadwood has yet to surpass $1 million in total handle since starting in September, Mike Rodman said he’s excited to see what March’s numbers look like after witnessing a busy sportsbook Thursday morning.

“It was packed. Lots of enthusiasm so we’re really excited to see what’s going to happen this weekend,” said Rodman, the Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director. “It’s going to be a great weekend.

Sports betting is currently legal in 30 states and Washington D.C. In South Dakota, sports betting is restricted to only in-person bets in Deadwood and you can’t bet on in-state college teams like South Dakota State.

“This is typically a slower time of the year for us,” Rodman said. “This opportunity for sports wagering has really been a shot in the arm for Deadwood. We’re excited to see what it brings.”

Deadwood’s biggest sports betting month was January 2022 when more than $835,000 was bet, including $493,000 on NFL playoff games and $148,000 in NCAA men’s basketball games. State law only allows for a maximum sports bet of $1,000.

Rodman said the final betting numbers from February, which included Super Bowl bets, aren’t finished but he called it “an incredible day.”

“Sports wagering continues to gain momentum and grow in Deadwood,” Rodman said.

Six casinos in Deadwood are now operating sports betting and a few more will be offering it in the future, Rodman said.

In the six months since sports betting began, Rodman said there has been a learning curve. In December, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming heard three cases of accepting bets over the $1,000 limit and one case of illegal “futures” bets on World Series baseball games.

Susan Christian, the Executive Secretary of the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, called sports wagering a “large undertaking” and urged casino operators to take it seriously, become educated, review the process and keep it monitored at all times.

Despite the few setbacks, Rodman said more and more properties in Deadwood are excited to see what the future of sports betting looks like.

Along with March Madness sports betting this weekend, Deadwood will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day events including a parade at noon Saturday.

“It’s that special time that people really like to follow their favorite teams,” Rodman said. “Now they can put a legal wager on their favorite team and they’ve come to Deadwood to do that.”

A proposal from lawmakers to allow South Dakota voters to decide if sports betting could expand statewide for mobile and electronic devices, SJR 502, failed in the South Dakota Legislature this year.

Proponents for legal, statewide sports betting point to money being made in neighboring states Wyoming and Iowa, which offer the service.

The Deadwood Gaming Association didn’t take a position on the proposed expansion.