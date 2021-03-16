Deadwood casinos eager to ‘get a piece’ of March Madness next year

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Casinos in Deadwood are anxiously awaiting to join the madness.

The March Madness that is.

Every March, college basketball provides upsets, buzzer-beaters, brackets and money. Nearly $500 million was wagered on the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Las Vegas casinos in 2019 and a recent survey from the American Gaming Association cited more than 47 million Americans will place bets on the 2021 tournament.

“March Madness would be incredible for Deadwood,” said Mike Rodman, Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “Deadwood is really excited to get a piece of that action. We’re looking forward to when we’re able to have those live, legal sports wagers for March Madness next year.”

South Dakota voters approved Amendment B, which “allowed the legislature to allow sports wagering in Deadwood,” by a 58%-42% vote in November. Both the House and Senate passed Senate Bill 44, which “authorize, regulate, and tax wagering on sporting events within the city limits of Deadwood.”

Currently, SB 44 is awaiting Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature. Ian Fury, a spokesman for Gov. Noem’s office, told KELOLAND News “Governor Noem is still reviewing more than 100 pieces of legislation, which all have action due on March 26. We will let you know if she takes particular action on any given bills.”

SB 44 also means tribal gambling casinos throughout South Dakota now can offer sports wagering too.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming is holding a quarterly meeting, where Rodman said further details and rules around SB 44 will be discussed.

A legislative interim committee will then have to review and approve those final rules.

Rodman said one major difference for sports betting for people is each person will have to create an account.

“It’s similar to horse racing in South Dakota. You have an account setup and winnings will be placed in that account,” Rodman said. “The winnings will go into that account and the bets will come out of it.”

Casinos in Deadwood are aiming for a Sept. 1 start time to start allowing sports wagering if Gov. Noem signs SB 44 and all the paperwork surrounding sports betting gets approved. September is also the start of the National Football League season, which attracts the most sports bettors.

“We certainly want to catch as much as that football season as possible,” Rodman said. “We think that’s probably the earliest and we’re going to work as hard as we can to catch as much of that football as we possibly can.”

Rodman said most casino properties are already looking to create sports betting lounges, similar to sportsbooks in Las Vegas and what Larchwood, Iowa-based Grand Falls has created with its sports betting.

“They’re making some major investments in making sure sports wagering is successful here in Deadwood,” Rodman said.

Sports betting became legal in Iowa in May 2019. In 2020, without money from March Madness and a four-month hiatus of sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa recorded $2.8 million in tax revenue. In December 2020, Iowa set a monthly record with $100 million wagered and a single-day record of $16 million wagered on the Super Bowl.

“Iowa has been an incredible success story for sports wagering,” Rodman said. “That’s part of the Midwest. We like our sporting events and we like to wager on those. People are going to be surprised by the sports wagering here in Deadwood.”

Gaming revenues in Deadwood saw a 13 percent increase in Jan. 2021 over Jan. 2020 and business has been busy.