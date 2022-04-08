SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a release warning of an increase in mass overdose events involving fentanyl.

The release tells of a letter of warning sent out to federal, state and local law enforcement partners warning of a nationwide spike in fentanyl-related mass-overdose events.

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram in the release. “Already this year, numerous mass-overdose events have resulted in dozens of overdoses and deaths.”

“You would think that rural South Dakota would be immune from this fentanyl crisis we’re seeing in America,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead. “We’re not.”

Milstead says that 2021 saw a 40% increase in overdose deaths in Minnehaha County. He says that makes for a 143% increase in the last five years. “Last year alone, the DEA seized 20 million fake counterfeit prescription pills that contained fentanyl,” he said. “Two out of every five of those pills were lethal doses.”

Milstead says that the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office works in conjunction with other agencies, including the DEA, to combat the threat of fentanyl, but stresses that enforcement of drug laws is only one part of the process.

“Prevention is another part of it. Treatment is another part of it,” Milstead explained. “It’s not just arresting your way out of it — cause that’s not going to happen. We’ve got to be upfront with the prevention, and we have to be upfront with treatment availability in our community.”

Milstead says the increase in fentanyl overdoses comes from the nature of the drug itself. “The potency of fentanyl is 100% that of what heroin is — so when the cartels press these counterfeit pills, they don’t have scientists making sure that it’s the exact dose.”

Beyond the issue of potency in fentanyl is the fact that it is beginning to crop up in more and more places.

Steve Bell, Assistant Special Agent in charge of the DEA’s Omaha Division says that they have begun to find fentanyl mixed in with nearly every other drug that is found on the streets. “That’s what is really concerning,” he said. “You have a stimulant (such as cocaine or meth) mixed with a synthetic opiate. It’s usually all of one or the other (stimulant or opiate) it’s not both at the same time, and that’s what’s really troubling.”

Both Bell and Milstead stress that a lethal dose of fentanyl can be as small as a few grains of salt, and if it is stamped into a counterfeit prescription pill, mixed in with a bag of cocaine, MDMA or even sprinkled into a bag of marijuana, it can be easy for a person to not realize they’re about to ingest a lethal dose of fentanyl.

“Gone are the days of knowing exactly what you’re taking,” Bell said.

This increase in fentanyl being found in more and more places has also impacted the way that police and DEA agents approach drugs at the scenes of crimes and health emergencies.

“It’s an increased risk for our officers,” Milstead said, recounting anecdotal incidents from across the country in which police have overdosed due to accidental exposure to fentanyl. “Our officers all carry Narcan, [a drug] which literally can almost bring someone back from the dead that’s going through an opioid overdose.”

Milstead says his deputies carry Narcan primarily in the event of needing to administer it to someone in need at the scene of an emergency, but also to protect the deputies from accidental exposure.

On the DEA side of things, safety gear such as respirators, and even full-body suits are often standard equipment for agents going into a scene, according to Bell.

Fentanyl as we find it on the black market often originates in China in the form of ingredients and is then manufactured in Mexico before making its way into the U.S. Bell doesn’t see a way to stop fentanyl from crossing the southern border.

“Where there’s a demand, supply will always find a way,” Bell said. “We have to stop the demand.” That, he said, starts with education. “Anytime you put a tool in our toolbox, whether to seal up the border or stop all parcels coming in — I think that’s (a.) very unrealistic, and (b.) it won’t stop it from coming in — the only way we can truly stop the overdoses and the fentanyl coming in is to stop people wanting it, buying it, and doing everything they can to get it.”