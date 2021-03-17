De Smet boys enter class ‘B’ state tournament as the top-seed

DE SMET S.D. (KELO) — The De Smet boys basketball team was supposed to be the top-seed in the 2020 class ‘B’ state tournament, but then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, putting an end to the high school sports season.

The void that 2020 left with De Smet only added fuel to the fire for the 2021 season.

“It left a chip on our shoulder through the whole season. I mean, this is where we want to be, exactly where we want to be is playing in the state tournament,” De Smet junior Kalen Garry said.

De Smet finished the season with an impressive 19-1 record, with their lone loss coming to a class ‘A’ opponent.

The Bulldogs were able to finish with the best record in class ‘B’ boys basketball despite playing a tough schedule. De Smet played 20 games, including 13 teams with winning records and an opponent combined win percentage of 60%.

“I think we know we’re a really good basketball team and we’ve played a lot of good teams this year,” De Smet head coach Jeff Gruenhagen said. “Now we’re just gearing up for the state tournament. We’ve been there before and that was really our goal, to get back and now we’re focused in on that game on Thursday.”

Defense has been the name of the game for the De Smet Bulldogs this season as they allowed their opponents to score just 42 points per contest, which is second best of the eight teams in the state tournament.

“Our team defense is something that we focus on a lot and you can have a bad night offensively, but if you play good defense, you’ll be in that game right at the end,” Gruenhagen said.

De Smet has been no slouch on offense either as they are scoring more than 64.5 points per game. Much of their success can be credited to the balance that the Bulldogs display as they have six players that score at least seven points or more per game.

Junior guard, Kalen Garry, has been the leader for the Bulldogs as he is scoring nearly 23 points per game, while collecting nearly seven rebounds a contest as well.

“He’s just a great guy to have on your team and if he’s going to get double teamed, eventually he is going to get himself open,” Gruenhagen said. “He shows up open all over the place and he just keeps moving and working. If somebody is going to try and take him away, then he’ll make a point of getting the basketball wherever it needs to go.”

2021 has been a successful year for the De Smet boys, but this year’s journey isn’t complete yet as the Bulldogs prepare for this year’s state tournament, where they will again, be the number one seed.

“We always like the big moments and we love playing in the big games,” Garry said. “It’ll be fun to get out and play since we didn’t get to play last year.”

The Bulldogs are the defending class ‘B’ state runner-ups as they finished runner-up to Clark/Willow Lake in 2019 when the Cyclones picked up a 49-41 win.

De Smet started several underclassmen in 2019, but in 2021, the Bulldogs start a veteran group of players including two seniors and three juniors.

“I think that will help us quite a bit. The kids were quite young as the four guys that started in the championship back in 2018-2019, they were really younger guys,” Gruenhagen said. “Now they’ve played a lot of close games, in different gyms, against different teams and I think they’ve learned a little bit all the time.”

Load the Bus ! It is Time !

Similar to the SoDak 16, the Bulldogs will meet an unfamiliar opponent in Thursday’s state quarterfinal game.

“Lower Brule has got a really good team. They have three guards that can really put points on the board,” Gruenhagen said. “Keshaume Thigh is just a great, all-around basketball player. He’s about 6’3″, he’s long and he can shoot the three or go to the basket, plus he blocks a lot of shots.”

“Slowing them down in their transition and making sure we crash on the offensive rebounds,” Garry said. “We’ll have to play good fundamental defense. They’re really fast on offense, so we can’t get beat off the dribble which can lead to kick out threes and such. We’ll have to play good fundamental defense and just go from there.”

De Smet has qualified for three straight state tournaments, but 2021 will be extra special as the Bulldogs haven’t stepped foot in Wachs Arena, in Aberdeen, in 732 days.

“It feels great. It’s kind of the same as last year as we got to finish the season, but just didn’t get to play in the tournament,” Kalen Garry said. “The guys are excited and we’re ready to go play some ball up at the state tournament.”

De Smet has been crowned state champions five times in school history, however their last state title was in 1999.

Halfway to our Destination Thanks Moms for the decked out bus and the food. Great sendoff ! Go Bulldogs

The Bulldogs will be appearing in their 23 state tournament.