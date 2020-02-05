De Smet boys continue success from last season

The De Smet Bulldogs won sixteen straight games in 2019 to earn a spot in the class ‘B’ state basketball championship. Despite losing to Clark/Willow Lake, the Bulldogs felt good about where the program was heading.

“I thought last season we really closed out the year strong and played really well and coming back this year, we knew we would have the nucleus of guys that were going to do the work over the summer and keep getting bigger and stronger and better players, so we can keep pushing them along,” De Smet head coach Jeff Gruenhagen said.

De Smet is continuing their success into this season as the Bulldogs are off to an impressive 10-1 start. Much of their success has been fueled by last season’s state runner-up finish.

“I think the guys have brought that competitive fire to this season, knowing that they want to get back to the state tournament. Get out of our region, win a round of 16 and they see the work that it’s going to take to do that, so I think they’ve really been focused in on doing that and that’s their goal. They come every day to work in practice and every game and try to figure out what that other team is doing and still approach one game at a time,” Gruenhagen said.

“We’ve got good chemistry with each other and we’ve been playing together since we were little and we just know what each other are going to do every time we get up the floor. It’s just great to have that great chemistry with everyone,” Kalen Garry said.

The Bulldogs have found success this season on offense as De Smet is averaging more than 62 points per game. While the Bulldogs have had balanced scoring, sophomore Kalen Garry has been the leading scorer for the Bulldogs.

“We’ve been pretty balanced in the scoring and Kalen has led us a lot of nights, just by his relentless movement and he’s just a natural great scorer and when he’s on, our guys just find him,” Gruenhagen said.

While the Bulldog offense has been good, it is the De Smet defense that has led the charge this season as the Bulldogs are allowing less than 48 points per game.

“Our defense has been good. We play mostly man and we like to get out and make sure people aren’t going to get threes up on us and yet, being a smaller team, we have to still box out and keep track of your guy all the time. So that’s really our focus is the defense,” Gruenhagen said.

“That’s just De Smet’s thing. De Smet has always been known for great defense and coach preaches it sometimes when we don’t do so good, but it’s just De Smet’s thing, we always have good defense,” Garry said.

The Bulldogs have nine games to go and they know that they will need to stay sharp if they want to win in a tough class ‘B’.

“There is just so many really good teams right now, that you have to do your job and play defense and get enough points on the board to win every night,” Gurenhagen said.

De Smet will travel to Ramona for a contest with Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Thursday, February 6. Tip-off is set for 6:00.