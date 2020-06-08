Daycare keeping up as more residents return to work, representatives say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Sioux Falls area residents continue to return to work it appears there is daycare available if their children need it.

The Helpline Center of Sioux Falls tracks licensed and registered daycares and openings in Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner Counties. As of early Monday afternoon, the Helpline’s list showed available daycare openings in the four-county area, said Betsy Schuster, the vice president of programming for Helpline Center.

“There are definitely spots available,” Schuster said. The available spots will vary and may not apply to all ages.

Leah Moody, the director of Kid’s Crossing Daycare in Sioux Falls, said her center has “very limited openings.”

Kid’s Crossing Daycare has been open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Moody said.

Some daycares closed early during the pandemic and have recently re-opened while others, such Bright Beginnings, continue to be closed. A voicemail at Bright Beginnings said it would be closed at least through May 31.

Schuster said the Helpline Center has 300 center and home based daycares in its database.

The number of available openings changes daily, Schuster said.

Moody said parents with children at Kid’s Crossing have been returning to the workplace since about mid-May.

The majority of parents were back to workplaces by Monday, Moody said.

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing and Communications Director Jennie Doyen said the chamber has been learning of employees return to work after layoffs or after working remotely.

“While we don’t have any specific data points on this, generally what we are hearing is that it depends on the industry,” Doyen said. “Many businesses that employ mostly knowledge workers have discovered that their employees are doing quite well with remote work. In those cases, we are seeing employees return to the office in small batches over time. Some companies have created a return schedule, others are allowing their employees to decide when they want to return to the office.”

“On the retail and restaurant front, we are hearing that businesses that had to lay off employees are gradually increasing their worker numbers as consumer confidence grows and people are returning to shopping and dining out,” Doyen said.

Moody said most of her daycare center’s opens during the past several months were filled by people moving from other towns to the area.

“We did have a few, parents who worked in the medical field, who didn’t have child care any longer…,” Moody said.

Schuster said there may still be parents who need child care as they return to work or return after working from home.

She’s in such a position as she is working from home but her daycare hasn’t yet opened.

“We don’t want to switch our kids (to a different daycare),” Schuster said.

The Helpline Center’s 211 program is a resource for parents who may or want to switch to an open daycare, Schuster said. Parents can dial 211 to learn more about childcare options and related information in the four-county area.

Before switching, Schuster said it’s a good idea to talk with the existing daycare about when it plans to open.

The Center for Disease Control has guidelines for daycares that have stayed open and those that will re-open. The South Dakota Department of Health has those CDC guidelines on its website.

Moody said Kid’s Crossing started using those guidelines early in the pandemic. “In the beginning, we thought it would only be a for a few weeks,” Moody said.

They’ve learned the measures will last much longer, she said.

One big COVID-19 change is how children are dropped off each day. Parents can’t go beyond the front door, Moody said.

“That’s a big change for parents and staff,” Moody said.

The center has found new ways for parents and staff to communicate about a child because the common way of a classroom visit isn’t possible, Moody said.

That practice is part of today’s new normal.

Schuster said navigating work and childcare during the pandemic is not easy.

Parents, daycare providers and employers will need to continue to communicate, Schuster said. Flexibility will also be important, Schuster said.

Parents outside the four-county area can search for license and registered childcare providers through the South Dakota Department of Social Services’ childcare link. Parents can also find more information on childcare through regional Early Childhood Enrichment sites. Those sites are found in this DSS link.