DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Mount Vernon man is behind bars in connection to the death of a child.

Shawn Delancey is charged with Second Degree Murder, First Degree Manslaughter and abuse of or cruelty to a minor.

According to court documents, on March 14, Delancey was babysitting a 3-year-old child at his home in Mount Vernon. Delancey said the child was upset, and he first attempted to calm him down with a bath. During the bath, the child was still upset and Delancey admitted to picking the child up, holding him by his upper chest and shaking him while yelling at the child to calm down.

Court documents say that the child later became unresponsive and died as a result of injuries.

A judge set a $500,000 cash bond and ordered no contact with the victim’s family.

Delancey is set to appear in a Davison County court Wednesday afternoon.