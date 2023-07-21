SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) has seen four inmate deaths so far in 2023, three of which have come in the month of July.

57-year-old inmate Frank Ashley, serving sentences for third-degree and fourth-degree rape, sexual contact with a child under the age of 16 and aggravated incest, died July 17 at the Jameson Annex to the State Penitentiary.

41-year-old inmate Madit Borthok, serving sentences for second-degree rape and simple assault on law enforcement, died July 7 at the Jameson Annex to the State Penitentiary.

76-year-old inmate Manford Adkins, serving multiple life sentences for first-degree murder and kidnapping with gross physical injury, died July 1 at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

61-year-old inmate Stephen Layton, serving sentences from Minnehaha County for aggravated assault and simple assault on law enforcement, died January 29 at the Jameson Annex to the State Penitentiary.

Causes of inmate death are not often listed by the DOC, with the exception of executions and occasional presumed suicides.

Inmate deaths are not uncommon. Since 1999, the DOC newsroom has announced 178 inmate deaths.

Notes: In addition to 10 inmate deaths in 2011, the DOC also reported a parolee death that year. This parolee death is included in the yearly total, as it did occur in a DOC facility, the Community Transition Program within the State Penitentiary’s Jameson Annex. The single death reported in 1999 was a Juvenile who died in a hospital after an apparent seizure following participation in a training program at the State Training School. The data charted above and below includes both adult and juvenile numbers.

While this graph has a lot of ups and down, the general impression you may get is that deaths appear to be on the rise. Including a trendline on the chart also indicates overall deaths are trending up.

Incomplete data from 2023 may be skewing the impression as well, since the 2023 numbers represent partial data due to being January to July numbers as opposed to full-year numbers. Removing 2023 entirely, we see that the trendline shows an even steeper rise.

We know through previous reporting that COVID-19 hit the DOC system hard, which may account for higher overall deaths in the pandemic years. However, even factoring out years 2019 to 2022, we see that the trendline for deaths was increasing.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the DOC asking about data relating to the overall DOC population over time, factors in the increasing number of deaths, DOC record keeping in relation to deaths and current efforts to identify/mitigate causes of death within the system.

This story will be updated with the response if one is received.