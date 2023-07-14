SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a bit off character, maybe.

Sam Witwer is the voice actor for Star Wars villain Darth Maul but this weekend, Witwer is lending his voice for a good cause. Witwer is among the voice actors and other celebrities participating in the Voices for Cancer fund-raising event July 15 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center as 605 Pop Culture Con. Voices Against Cancer is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for pediatrics, pediatric cancer, and pediatric cancer research, according to its website.

Witwer said he “jumped at the chance” to work with Voices For Cancer.

“It’s to raise money for cancer research, raising money for the kids and just calling attention to the fact that it’s a hell of a lot for a young person to be dealing with,” Witwer said.

The event will allow fans to interact with some of their favorite characters and voice actors.

Witwer said he can relate to those fans because he grew up as a Star Wars fan.

“It’s not that difficult because I’m one of them. I like all the same things. I’ve been a Star Wars nut since I was kid,” Witwer said. Not only did he grow up as a Star Wars fan, he loved comic books and pop culture.

“I feel like I’m talking to myself really, if I’m being honest,” Witwer said.

Although his skills as a voice actor are recognizable, Witwer said he doesn’t often assume a character and do the voice for older and adult fans.

But he will make exceptions for young kids. Sometimes, when they see him, for example, they don’t make the connection between Darth Maul and how he looks.

“Once I do the voice, they go…then you see them light up and get all excited, then they get all shy and it’s very fun…,” Witwer said.

And when he is with fellow voice actors, they typically don’t “do” each other’s voices. Yet, spontaneous voices will happen, because after all, they are actors.

Witwer has been involved in the Star Wars legacy and Lucasfilm for more than 10 years.

“For a Star Wars fan like me, it’s crazy…I mean I’ve been doing this with Lucasfilm for 14 or 15 years…and it’s still quite a thrill…,” Witwer said.

Before this weekend’s event, Witwer got a tour of the Great Plains Zoo. Witwer joked that one of his weekend assignments was to take video of the Snow Monkeys. The monkeys seemed somewhat interested in the celebrity, but got more excited about a feeding. At which Witwer took out his phone and recorded the meal.