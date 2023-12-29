SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — National financial businesses and several law firms predict spikes in drunken driving-related deaths this New Year’s Eve but the story could be different in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said Friday that, unlike other holidays, those who drink over the New Year’s Eve weekend are more likely to not drink and drive.

“The sense I get, even back years ago when I was (on patrol) on the street people would wait for a cab and they were more willing to wait two or three hours for the cab,” Clemens said.

These days, ride options have increased to include cabs and ride-share options.

“I think people just plan ahead better for New Year’s Eve,” Clemens said.

Generally, Sioux Falls Police see more impaired drivers on other holidays like July 4 or St. Patrick’s Day, he said.

According to MoneyGeek, nationally, on New Year’s Day drunken driving-related deaths spike 117% above the baseline average. That makes New Year’s Day the most dangerous holiday of the year for drunken driving, according to MoneyGeek.

But the National Safety Council (NSC) analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and other data from 2021 (most recent available) to reach a slightly different conclusion. The NSC said the New Year’s holiday experienced the third lowest average daily fatality rate. The summer holidays tend to have higher average fatality rates, according to the NSC.

MarketWatch says that as drunken driving is rising in the U.S., the possibility of alcohol-involved fatal crashes over the New Year’s holiday increases.

South Dakota had 5,391 DWI arrests in 2022, according to the 2022 crime report from the state’s Attorney General. Alcohol-involved crashes accounted for 6% of all crashes in 2022 but accounted for 32% of all fatal crashes in 2022, according to the Department of Public Safety’s 2022 motor vehicle crash summary. There were 39 fatal crashes involving alcohol and a total of 121 fatal crashes in 2022.

The 2022 crash summary listed 78 hours for the New Year’s holiday. During that time there were 201 crashes. Twenty-nine of those were injury crashes. Three were fatal crashes.

There were 129 crashes on Memorial Day. But there were 201 on the 102 hours of Thanksgiving and 153 on the 78 hours of Christmas.

Compared to most other states, South Dakota has more arrested impaired drivers per capita.

Zutobi, an online driver’s education program, ranked South Dakota second at 915.3 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests per 100,000 people. The state scored 83.2. Montana was first at 83.6. Wyoming was third at 75.1.

In November, Forbes ranked South Dakota second. It ranked the state at 98.78 out of 100 in factors for worst state.

The American Addiction Centers looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, and the FBI and made available in 2017. It ranked South Dakota first in DUI arrests with an arrest rate was 938.8 per 100,000 people.

DUI arrests did decline from 2018 through 2022, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s 2022 Crime Report. The state had 6,039 DUI arrests in 2018 and 5,391 in 2022.

More males are arrested than females. In 2002, 3,927 males and 1,464 females were arrested.

Clemens said the New Year’s holiday impaired driving arrests in Sioux Falls involve all ages of drivers. “We see it across the spectrum,” Clemens said. People may tend to think it’s mostly younger drivers such as those in their 20s and 30s but “it really could be any age.”

Sioux Falls Police will be focused on impaired drivers during the New Year’s holiday but there won’t be any specific time or neighborhoods of focus, Clemens said.

He used the example of arresting drivers for impaired driving at 7 a.m. during back-to-school enforcement in the fall. An impaired driver could be on the road at any time, he said.