Damage totals still being tallied from flooding

Flooding is still a major problem throughout KELOLAND. The most recent flood happened two weeks ago and efforts are still being made to recover and clean up.

We’re calling all the southeastern counties in South Dakota to find out the extent of the damage people are seeing. So far, damages are looking to be even worse than the previous flooding in March.

Flooding in McCook County.

At Lake Vermillion in McCook County, officials say the east unit and boat dock will remain closed for the foreseeable future. There is no timeline in place and no word on repair costs.

Check this story throughout the day to find out how many people in southeastern South Dakota the flooding has affected and how much damage each county is seeing.