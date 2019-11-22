DakotaDome ready for rivalry showdown, renovations remain on schedule

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)- The DakotaDome is seeing a major renovation this year, as the dome will feature permanent seating on both sides of the stadium. The renovations began in February and after nine months of construction, the $26.3 million project is expected to be done as scheduled.

“Especially during the renovation, you always hit bumps and hurdles along the way, but the construction team and our project management team on campus have done a great job of keeping things on task. There are going to be certain things that get delayed, but from that stand point, we always talk about working the problem and there are other things that they are able to do so that our overall time line stays on target,” USD Athletic Director David Herbster said.

The DakotaDome will host the 112th game between USD and SDSU, but this year’s meeting will have a little different feel.

“I think the big difference for this game from previous years, is we’re only working with half of the dome from seating capacity. The rivalry is still there, the impact is still there, from a team and player stand point, but from an alumni or a fan stand point, we’ll be a little more condensed,” Herbster said.

The biggest difference to the USD crowd is the moving of the student section, which has resulted in less students at the game.

“In years past when we’ve had both sides operational, we’ve had the students on the other side and this year we put them on the permanent side. The big issue we’ve seen is certainly there is fewer student tickets available and that has meant lower student attendance,” Herbster said.

The DakotaDome still seats over 5,000 fans and with the game being sold out, USD is expecting a loud crowd on Saturday in the Dome. When the rennovation is complete, the DakotaDome will have a capacity of more than 9,000.

“It’s still going to be a great atmosphere, it’s still going to be loud in here. You have two teams who have bragging rights on the line. The noise and energy that is in here, won’t change at all,” Herbster said.

SDSU and USD will cross paths on Saturday with kick-off set for 2 p.m.