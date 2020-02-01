Live Now
Dakota Valley earns double digit win over Clark-Willow Lake

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – KELOLAND is covering three games at the DAK-XII vs. NEC Clash on Saturday, February 1 in Madison.

The first livestream game featured Clark-Willow Lake and fifth ranked Dakota Valley.

The game started even as the game quickly got to 5-5. However, the Panthers closed the quarter on a 14-3 run to take a 19-8, first quarter lead.

The second quarter saw a quick 10-0 run for Clark-Willow Lake as the Cyclones narrowed the lead to 27-22. However, the Panthers again closed the quarter on a run, this time a 6-0 run to take a 33-22 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Cyclones kept it close, but the Panthers would have a solid fourth quarter to earn a 67-53 win.

Dakota Valley (10-3) was led by junior guard Paul Bruns who scored a game high 33 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. Freshman Isaac Bruns scored 20 points.

Clark-Willow Lake (6-5) was led by Stone Burke who scored 19 points, while Tyler O’Neil closed the game with 18.

Dakota Valley will host Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday at 8:00, while Clark-Willow Lake’s next action is on Thursday. The Cyclones will travel to Clear Lake for a game with Deuel at 5 p.m.

