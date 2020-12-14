Dakota Valley and Tea Area split doubleheader Game of the Week

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Dakota Valley and #4 Tea Area

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The Tea Area girl’s basketball team and Dakota Valley boy’s basketball team each collected wins in Tea on Friday, December 11.

#4 TEA AREA 59 – DAKOTA VALLEY 51

The Titans girl’s basketball team earned an eight point win over Dakota Valley, despite a tremendous comeback attempt by the Panthers.

Tea Area led by as much as 39-20, thanks to an impressive 17-3 run in the second quarter. However, the Panthers followed that up with a 10-1 run of their own to cut the lead to ten.

Dakota Valley got the lead down to as little as two points, but couldn’t not grab the lead. The Panthers were unable to score a field goal in the final five minutes, which led to a Tea Area 59-51 win.

Tea Area senior Oliva Ritter led the way as she tallied a game high 25 points.

Dakota Valley was led by senior Rachel Rosenquist who scored 24 points.

#1 DAKOTA VALLEY 66 – #3 TEA AREA 55

The Dakota Valley boy’s basketball team would earn the eleven point win in the night cap.

Tea Area jumped out to the hot start and grabbed an early lead, until Dakota Valley’s Jaxson Wingert connected on a buzzer beater to give the Titans a 19-18 lead after a quarter.

In the second quarter, the Panther came out hot on both ends. Dakota Valley found consistency on offense and stops on defense, helping lead to a six point halftime lead.

In the third quarter, DV continued to roll as they opened up a double digit lead, but Tea Area came fighting back.

The Titans cut the lead down to as little as seven, but couldn’t get an closer as Dakota Valley picked up the 66-55 win over the Panthers.

The scoring leaders for both teams put up 22 points as Paul Bruns led the Panthers and Jeff Worth led the Titans.

