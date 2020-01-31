Dakota Valley and S.F. Christian split Thursday’s double header

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Thursday’s KELOLAND.com game of the day featured a girls and boy’s double header between Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian.

The first game featured the girl’s teams from both schools and the game started off slow. Neither team could find an easy way to score, resulting in a low scoring quarter.

Both teams found a little more success in the second quarter, but the game remained close as Dakota Valley clung to a 27-23 lead.

The defensive match-up continued into the second half as both teams were slow to score, but Dakota Valley eventually put a run together late in the game to earn a 51-43 win.

Dakota Valley (7-6) was led by sophomore forward Rylee Rosenquist who scored a game high 20 points. Junior Rachel Rosenquist and sophomore Grace Bass each tallied 10 points.

Sioux Falls Christian (4-8) was led by Maddie DeJong who added a team high 16 points while senior Lauren Tims added 13 points.

Sioux Falls Christian will host Canton on Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30, while Dakota Valley’s next game will be on Monday, February 3 at 7:15 against North Sioux City.

The second game featured the fifth ranked Dakota Valley Panther boys and the fourth ranked Sioux Falls Christian boys.

The Chargers came out on fire as they scored an impressive 30 point first quarter. Xavier VanBeek scored 11 in the first quarter, while Dakota Valley’s Paul Bruns scored 10 points to lead the Panthers.

After 1: @sfchoops is shooting lights out and leads 30-14. Xavier Van Beek with 11. Paul Bruns with 10. @KELOSports @DVMensBball pic.twitter.com/8TKSRqkUtd — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 31, 2020

In the second quarter, the Chargers cooled off a bit as they only scored 18 points, but still clung to a 48-25 lead.

In the second half, Sioux Falls Christian continued to roll as they scored 23 points in the third and 13 in the fourth to earn an 84-53 win over Dakota Valley.

The Chargers (10-2) offense was impressive as four players scored double digits. Zach Witte led the way with 23, while VanBeek added 17, Noah vanDonkersgoed scored 16 and Tyler Prins scored 10.

Dakota Valley (9-3) was led by junior guard Paul Bruns. Bruns led all scorers with 25 points as he tallied his 12th straight game of scoring more than 20 points.

Dakota Valley will play Clark/Willow Lake on Saturday, February 1 at 2:00, while the Chargers will play Groton Area on February 1, at 6:30.

Both games are part of the DAK-XII vs. NEC Clash and will be played in Madison. KELOLAND.com will livestream both of the games on Saturday as well as another game.

For more infomation on Saturday’s clash, click here.