Dakota Valley and S.F. Christian girls advance to state tournament

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian advanced to the class ‘A’ girls state basketball tournament with SoDak 16 victories on Thursday, March 4.
The Dakota Valley girls basketball team picked up a 68-59 win over #9 Tea Area in the first game on Thursday.
The Panthers were led by Rylee Rosenquist who posted a game high 35 points.
The second game on Thursday saw Sioux Falls Christian earning a one point win in overtime over Flandreau.
The Chargers were led by Kylah Van Donkersgoed who scored a game high 19 points and knocked down a game tying shot in the fourth quarter and a game winning shot in overtime.
Thursday’s games in Harrisburg were just two of sixteen games played on class ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls basketball.
