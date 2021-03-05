Dakota Valley and S.F. Christian girls advance to state tournament

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian advanced to the class ‘A’ girls state basketball tournament with SoDak 16 victories on Thursday, March 4.

The Dakota Valley girls basketball team picked up a 68-59 win over #9 Tea Area in the first game on Thursday.

The Panthers were led by Rylee Rosenquist who posted a game high 35 points.

For the first time since 2010, and second time ever, @DVgirlsBB is heading to the state tournament after they defeated @TeaGbb in the SoDak 16. https://t.co/XATosZg9lQ — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) March 5, 2021

The second game on Thursday saw Sioux Falls Christian earning a one point win in overtime over Flandreau.

The Chargers were led by Kylah Van Donkersgoed who scored a game high 19 points and knocked down a game tying shot in the fourth quarter and a game winning shot in overtime.

Play of the night from Kylah Van Donkersgoed as she knocked down this jumper to win with 5 seconds to play! @sfchoops @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/4Gb3YKs2pE — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 5, 2021

Thursday’s games in Harrisburg were just two of sixteen games played on class ‘A’ and ‘B’ girls basketball.

