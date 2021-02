MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota State women used a great fourth quarter performance to pick up an 80-72 win over Bellevue in the NSAA Championship.

The win on Saturday, February 27 improved the Trojans record to 25-3 on the year. It was the Trojans first conference championship in fourteen years.

Dakota State will return to the NAIA national tournament for the first time since 2008.