Dakota State volleyball team in quarantine

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State University announced that two members of their volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release Tuesday, the university said the volleyball team is now under quarantine and their next eight varsity/junior varsity games have been postponed.

A list of their postponed games is below:

DateOpponentLevel
September 23Briar Cliff CollegeVarsity and Junior Varsity
September 24Morningside CollegeJunior Varsity
September 24Hastings CollegeJunior Varsity
September 25Valley City StateVarsity
September 26Dickinson StateVarsity
October 1Presentation CollegeVarsity and Junior Varsity
October 3Mayville StateVarsity and Junior Varsity
October 7Dakota WesleyanVarsity and Junior Varsity
