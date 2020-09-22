Dakota State volleyball team in quarantine

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State University announced that two members of their volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release Tuesday, the university said the volleyball team is now under quarantine and their next eight varsity/junior varsity games have been postponed.

A list of their postponed games is below:

Date Opponent Level September 23 Briar Cliff College Varsity and Junior Varsity September 24 Morningside College Junior Varsity September 24 Hastings College Junior Varsity September 25 Valley City State Varsity September 26 Dickinson State Varsity October 1 Presentation College Varsity and Junior Varsity October 3 Mayville State Varsity and Junior Varsity October 7 Dakota Wesleyan Varsity and Junior Varsity Postponed Volleyball Games

