Dakota State volleyball team in quarantine

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State University announced that two members of their volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release Tuesday, the university said the volleyball team is now under quarantine and their next eight varsity/junior varsity games have been postponed.
A list of their postponed games is below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Level
|September 23
|Briar Cliff College
|Varsity and Junior Varsity
|September 24
|Morningside College
|Junior Varsity
|September 24
|Hastings College
|Junior Varsity
|September 25
|Valley City State
|Varsity
|September 26
|Dickinson State
|Varsity
|October 1
|Presentation College
|Varsity and Junior Varsity
|October 3
|Mayville State
|Varsity and Junior Varsity
|October 7
|Dakota Wesleyan
|Varsity and Junior Varsity
