Dakota State outlasts Dakota Wesleyan in 2019 Ag Bowl

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The fifth annual Ag Bowl did not disappoint as the South Dakota college football season began in Madison on Thursday night.

NAIA rivals Dakota State University and Dakota Wesleyan University put on a show at Trojan Field with the Trojans outlasting the Tigers 33-30 in double overtime. After stopping DWU from scoring from the 1-yard line, DSU’s Casey Bourque kicked the game-winning field from 21-yards out, sending the Trojans into a frenzy.

Luke Loudenberg with a one yard touchdown run and DWU grabs an early 7-0 lead @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/9MOv8DLKxd — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 30, 2019

DSU (1-0) beat DWU (0-1) for the fourth-straight season. For the Trojans, it is the first time since 1996 that they accomplished the feat of four straight victories.

Brodie Frederiksen led the Trojans with 35 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Torren Devericks went 13-of-26 for 189 yards and one touchdown.

Luke Loudenburg led DWU with 30 rushes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Kiel Nelson went 15-of-28 for 143 yards and one touchdown while adding 50 yards on the ground.

To see the complete stats from the game, visit the link below to go to the Dakota State athletics web site.

Dakota State will play at Briar Cliff on Saturday, September 7 at 1 p.m. Dakota Wesleyan will host Presentation also at 1 p.m. on September 7.