SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Dakota Classic Legion Baseball Tournament returns for it’s sixth year and this year, it’ll feature 33 teams from across six different states.

The tournament began 11 years ago, but this year will be the sixth year being known as the Dakota Classic. Six years ago, Renner partnered with local communities to create the tournament as it’s known today. This allowed them to have more than 30 teams.

The 2021 tournament saw the largest number in its’ history as there were eight host sites and 40 teams.

“We had an idea that if we combined with the communities that are in the Sioux Empire, we could get a good size tournament,” Renner Post 307 president Eric Schlimgen said. “As fast as it’s grown, no, I wouldn’t say we knew that, but we got where we wanted right away and we’re maintaining that. We’re pretty proud of that.”

This year, 35 teams signed up, but two of them were unable to play, bringing the total number to 33 teams. The tournament runs on from June 17-20.

The teams are separated into seven pools which will be played at the following locations: Harrisburg, Renner, Harmodon Park (SF East and SF West), Brandon, Augustana and Lennox. You can see the pools at the bottom of the story or by visiting the Renner Post 307 website. You can see the full schedule on the website as well.

A key to the growth of the Dakota Classic tournament is the location. Sioux Falls is well located in the region when looking at teams from Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

“I think that was the idea behind it was to bring everybody to a central location or a good location where they could compete and see different teams,” Schlimgen said.

Many of the local teams who are set to host a pool this weekend, would normally travel out of region to play, but thanks to the Dakota Classic, they’re able to play top region talent, in South Dakota.

“Just being close to home and having these teams come here and sharing our community. The towns that surround us, they’re strong in their baseball and having them come here, is a lot of fun,” Schlimgen said. “Sioux Falls is a great place to have these tournaments.”

“It’s awesome to have everyone come into the Sioux Falls area and be able to play some great baseball. It’s a great tool for kids that want to play college ball, because it allows college coaches to come to one area and be able to recruit,” Renner head coach Mike Greco said.

Last year saw an all-South Dakota championship between Renner and Sioux Falls East. Post 15 claimed the 7-3 win to earn a Dakota Classic title.

“It’s a challenge and the teams do a great job of getting by with what they can and that’s the best part,” Schlimgen said. “The kids come and perform and they give their best. When they do that, good things happen.”

It is unknown who will reach the final four on Monday, June 20, but there will be plenty of baseball talent on display.

DAKOTA CLASSIC POOLS

