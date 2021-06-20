Dakota Classic semi-finals to stream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following 84 games over the past three days, just four teams remain in the 2021 Dakota Classic Tournament.

Sioux Falls East, the Renner Royals, Lincoln Pius (NE) and Shakopee, MN are the four teams remaining in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com.

9 A.M. SEMIFINAL – RENNER ROYALS VS. LINCOLN PIUS

The first semifinal will feature Renner against Lincoln Pius with a first pitch at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 21.

Renner completed pool play in the Renner Pool with an undefeated 4-0 record. The Royals bats have come to life in the Dakota Classic tournament as they have scored 52 runs in just five games.

Over that same stretch, Renner has allowed just 15 runs, which is just 3 runs per contest.

Lincoln Pius came out of the Humboldt Pool as they finished their pool play with a 3-0 record, as their fourth game was cancelled due to rain.

Lincoln has also scored 52 runs, but they have done so in just four game, which is a 13 run per game average.

They’ve had a little struggle on defense as they’ve allowed 22 runs over the four games, which is more than five runs per contest.

The winner of the Renner vs. Lincoln Pius game will advance to the Dakota Classic Tournament championship.

11 A.M. SEMIFINAL – SIOUX FALLS EAST VS. SHAKOPEE

The final semifinal game of the 2021 Dakota Classic Tournament will see Sioux Falls East against Shakopee, MN.

Shakopee, MN enters the semifinal round with a perfect 5-0 tournament record, following wins over Harrisburg, Creighton Prep, Kindred and Huron in the Harrisburg Pool.

Shakopee has been impressive on the defensive side of the ball, as they have allowed just six runs in five games.

Offensively, they’ve scored 44 runs over the course of the tournament, which is nearly nine runs per contest.

Shakopee advanced to the semifinal round with a 9-1 win over Pierre.

Sioux Falls East is 5-0 in tournament play as well as they picked up wins over Beresford, Buffalo, Blue Springs and Omaha Gross in pool play.

Post 15 East has allowed just 11 runs in their five games, which is just over two runs per contest.

Sioux Falls has scored 29 runs over the five games.

The two semifinal games will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com with coverage beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 21.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.