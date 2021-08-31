Dakota Bowl second half to kick-off at 4 p.m. on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 Bob Burns Dakota Bowl was moved from Saturday, August 28 to Monday, August 30 due to severe weather. After playing one half of football on Monday, the game was postponed to Tuesday, August 31 following another severe weather delay.

The second half of the the contest can be streamed on KELOLAND.com with Grant Sweeter providing the play-by-play.

The game will start right at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday with the second half kick-off. O’Gorman currently leads Roosevelt 7-6. The Rough Riders are set to the receive the kick-off.