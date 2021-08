SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl has been moved to Monday, August 30 due to the inclement weather on Saturday night.

Bob Burns Dakota Bowl XLIII has been postponed due to weather. The game is rescheduled for 4 PM on Monday at McEneaney Field. Free Admission. pic.twitter.com/eRi6TOIyiL — Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools (@BishopOGKnights) August 29, 2021

Roosevelt and O’Gorman will play at 4:00 p.m. on Monday and you can see that preview here.

Plenty of weather and storms have been produced around the area. You can learn more above: