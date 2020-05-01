Dakota Alliance soccer hopes for soccer in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Alliance Soccer Club made a tough decision in early April.

The Dakota Alliance Soccer Club was slated to start the spring season on April 18, but the leaders of Dakota Alliance met on Wednesday, April 9 and made a tough decision. All spring games, camps and clinics have been canceled for the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club. The club will give refunds in one of three ways, they will either roll the enrollment into the fall, give a full refund or use it as a donation toward the club. That decision is made by all of the athletes/parents who enrolled their kid in spring soccer. From early April story with Dakota Alliance

That has been the club’s initial reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the state begins to reopen businesses and parks, many people are optimistic that there could be soccer and other sports in South Dakota this summer.

“The coronavirus spreads easiest through contact and since soccer is considered a contact sport, we will probably not play for at least a month to a month and a half,” Director of Soccer Operations Frank Gurnick said.

Parks are reopening in Sioux Falls, which opens the chance of a return to soccer, but for now, the city is not allowing organized sports.

“We have a group of people working on some pop and play opportunities in several parks across town,” Gurnick said.

With these pop and play games, it is a chance to get a controlled amount of people in an open space and play soccer.

These opportunities will be limited and hinge on the improvement of the current COVID-19 situation in Sioux Falls.

The Dakota Alliance tournament has been postponed until July as they hope to bring the competitive teams from around the area to Sioux Falls.

The tournament, like many other things, will be about how well the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed in Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas.

For now, Dakota Alliance is planning on a fall season, which would start in September.