SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Frank Gurnick is ready for the sport of soccer to once again grab the attention of the world.

Gurnick, the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club director of soccer operations, called the World Cup the ultimate sporting event put on in the world.

“It showcases talent from all over the world coming together to be crowned a world champion,” Gurnick told KELOLAND News. “This is going to be a change of pace because we’re typically used to having the World Cup in June in July.”

Qatar, a Middle East country the size of Connecticut, is hosting the 64 games played by 32 different nations around the world. One of those nations competing in the global soccer event will be the United States. Team USA missed the 2018 World Cup held in Russia and last played in a World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.

USA will play against three teams in the group stage – Wales on Monday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m., England on Friday, Nov. 25 and Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. All games are at 10 p.m. in Doha, Qatar.

Dakota Alliance is hosting a soccer watch party at the Washington Pavilion for the USA game against England on Black Friday.

“We want to pack the pavilion,” Gurnick said. “We’re going to be in the Belbas Theater and we’re hoping to see upwards of 300 people come out and support the men’s national team.”

The watch party is open for DASC players, coaches, parents and the general public said Gurnick, adding DASC rented the facility but there will be a free-will donation at the door.

Gurnick joked the event is even open for supporters of England. He said he’s hoping the United States men can showcase their skills and growth.

“It’s a new team,” Gurnick said. “It’s for us to show what is our up and coming generation and the next generation of players.”

For people who may become more interested in the sport of soccer while the World Cup is happening, Gurick pointed them to the Dakota Alliance website for more information.

“There’s going to be a lot of viewing parties,” Gurnick said.