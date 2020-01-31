DAK-XII and Northeast Conference set for boy’s basketball clash

MADISON, S.D. (KELO)- The annual Dak-XII Conference vs. Northeast Conference boy’s basketball clash is set for Saturday and the schedule looks like this in the Madison main gym:

11:00 Milbank vs. Vermillion 12:30 Britton-Hecla vs. Tea Area 2:00 Clark/Willow Lake vs. #5 Dakota Valley- on KELOLAND.com 3:30 Worthington, MN vs. Dell Rapids 5:00 Sisseton vs. #3 Lennox- on KELOLAND.com 6:30 Groton Area vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian- on KELOLAND.com

There will also be five other games in the Madison high school auxiliary gym:

11:45 Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Elk Point-Jefferson 1:15 Deuel vs. Tri-Valley 2:45 Hamlin vs. West Central 4:15 Webster vs. Canton 5:45 Redfield vs. Madison

KELOLAND will be at Saturday’s clash and will be ready to livestream three games that will feature four winning records, three ranked teams and an undefeated team.

The first game will be at 2:00 and feature Clark/Willow Lake and 5th ranked Dakota Valley. Dakota Valley is one of the top teams in class ‘A’ as they are led by junior, guard Paul Bruns.

The second game that will stream on KELOLAND.com will start around 5:00 and feature 3rd ranked Lennox and Sisseton. The Lennox Orioles boast one of the longest winning streaks in the state as they haven’t lost since December 13.

The final livestream game will feature undefeated Groton Area and 4th ranked Sioux Falls Christian.

Groton has relied on their defense as they are allowing just over 50 points per contest, while Sioux Falls Christian has used their offense that is averaging 70 points per game this season.

All of the games will stream on KELOLAND.com and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.