Cutting through a funeral procession could land you a misdemeanor under proposed legislation

The procession approaches Kyle, S.D. as family, friends and supporters make their way to an honoring service for Russell Means on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012. The American Indian Movement activist passed away Monday at his home on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He was 72. (AP Photo/Rapid City Journal, Aaron Rosenblatt)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Many people pull over as a courtesy when funeral processions are making their way through cities like Sioux Falls. Now, dozens of lawmakers are looking to make it a crime for those who don’t.

The bipartisan bill introduced on Thursday makes it illegal to:

Drive between the vehicles in a funeral procession

Join a procession just to get a right-of-way

Pass the procession on any two-lane road

Enter an intersection when a funeral procession is going through a red light (unless the driver can do so without cross the procession’s path)

Any of those violations would be a class 2 misdemeanor. The rules would allow you to pass a procession on a highway with two or more lanes going in the same direction on either the right or the left, if it can be done safely.

The bill also discusses liability regarding people in a funeral procession.

House Bill 1077 is co-sponsored by 49 lawmakers from both parties and both chambers. The bill will start in the House. It was introduced Thursday and was not referred to a committee as of early afternoon.