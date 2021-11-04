Curbside sidewalks make room for extra lane on Cliff Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The space to create another lane of traffic from 49th Street to 56th Street on Cliff Avenue is on the east side of the avenue, engineer Brad Ludens said.

“Most of the widening will take place to the east, with a slight little bit to the west,” Ludens said. Ludens is an engineer in the Sioux Falls public works department.

The city has scheduled a street widening project for the section of Cliff Avenue for 2022. The needed space is the grass area boulevard between the street and sidewalk.

That area on the west side of Cliff includes trees and grass.

Cliff Avenue look north near Crestview Drive just before the intersection with 49th Street.

“The sidewalk will be removed and reconstructed where it’s at,” Ludens said. There may be some slight shift in the location of the sidewalk, he said.

But the reconstructed sidewalks will be at the avenue curb, he said.

Sections of Cliff Avenue, near Lincoln High School, on the west side of the avenue already have sidewalks at the street curb.

The street lane is 11 feet.

Ludens said the city may need some easements in the construction area but so far, it has not needed to buy any property to do the project.

Cliff Avenue has two northbound lanes from 57th Street through the intersections with off and on ramps of I-229 and farther out toward 10th.

But, from the intersection with off and on ramps of I-229 going south, there is one southbound lane and one right turning lane until the 49th Street intersection.

“The (left to west) turning lane at 49th will stay as you go south from 49th will transition to four lanes as you proceed along the curve,” Ludens said. The two lanes will be southbound lanes.

The city will also widen the turning lane at 54th and Cliff Avenue, Ludens said.

The bid opening for the project will be early next year.