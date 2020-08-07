CrimeStoppers will shred sensitive documents on Aug. 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Have some papers that need a secure disposal method?

The Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers is sponsoring a document shredding event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Minnwest Bank at 57th and Louise Avenue, at Washington High School on 6th Street and Sycamore Avenue and in the Washington Pavilion parking lot at 13th Street and Main Avenue.

The suggested donation for each box or bag of paper is $5.

The shredding event is a fundraiser for the Crimestoppers, Sgt. Paul Creviston of the Sioux Falls Police department, said during Friday’s police briefing.

The public can anonymously report crime tips to police through the CrimeStoppers program.

Creviston said the program is “great tool” for the police department. Tips to CrimeStoppers led to the Aug. 6 arrest of two men on drug charges, Creviston said.

The Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers website said, “For the safety of yourself and our volunteers, this will be a “touchless” event. Please stay in your vehicle and have the items you would like shredded in the backseat of your vehicle or in your trunk. Thank you for your cooperation.”