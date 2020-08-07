CrimeStoppers tips lead to drug arrests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Paul Creviston said Friday that tips from the Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers program led to two arrests on Aug. 6.

The city’s narcotics crime unit had received numerous tips about drug activity on the 600 block of South Garfield Avenue, he said during Friday’s police briefing.

The tips led to a search warrant that was executed at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

Gregory Sims, 53, and Timothy Tyree, 40, both of Sioux Falls, were arrested on drug charges.

Sims is charged with possession of drugs or controlled substance, possession of an amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a place where drugs are sold or kept.

Tyree is charged with possession of drugs or controlled substance, inhabiting a room where drugs are sold or kept, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole absconder.

Creviston said the narcotics crime unit was created several years ago to address these types of situations. The unit is able to respond to what are lower level drug crimes to make the community a safer place, he said.