Crime map: Where thefts are happening in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For 17 of the 18 weeks in 2021, Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire’s Crime of the Week has been theft related.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department crime logs, there were 77 reports for some sort of theft (larceny 63, burglary 13 and robbery 1) in the last week (April 30 to May 6). SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News through April, there’s been 101 more burglaries in 2021 (273) compared to 2020 (172).

“We have seen an increase in the number of burglary reports through the end of April,” Clemens said. “Burglaries are a tough crime to prevent. The vast majority of burglaries are from unlocked garages or unlocked houses.”

Below is a map of locations where theft crimes have occurred in Sioux Falls in the last week (April 30 to May 6). The map does not include stolen vehicle reports.

In the map, blue marks above are larceny crimes, yellow are burglaries and the red is robberies.

Clemens said people always need to check to make sure doors are locked. He said police also tend to respond to more burglaries as the weather gets warmer.

“Most of the time, there’s enough people that are leaving something unlocked, burglars are just taking advantage of what’s there,” Clemens said. “They (burglaries) really are a crime of opportunity.”

According to annual crime data from the SFPD, Sioux Falls has averaged 794 burglaries per year since 2014 with 775 in 2020. For larcenies, the average per year has been 4,885 per year with a record high of 5,333 in 2020. For robberies, the average has been 114 per year with 136 in 2020. Property crimes make up just under 40% of the total crime SFPD responds to during the year.

SFPD theft crime averages

Burglaries: 794 (775 in 2020)

Larcenies: 4,885 (5,333 in 2020)

Robberies: 114 (136 in 2020)

*7-year averages (since 2014)

Here’s a look at the last month’s Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week, five burglaries and one larceny.

May 6: SFPD responded to a parking lot near East 8th St. and South Reid St. for a larceny on Tuesday, May 4. The investigation found an unknown suspect was able to gain entry to a vehicle parked in the parking lot and stolen items were valued at $1,500.

Suspects for the April 26 burglary West Ralph Rogers Road and South Western Ave. Photos from Sioux Falls Police Department.

April 29: On Monday, April 26, SFPD responded to a home near West Ralph Rogers Road and South Western Ave. for a burglary. Suspects broke a window to gain access to the residence and stole several pieces of jewelry and other valuable collectibles.

Suspect for April 21 burglary at a home near West 14th St. and South Main Ave. Photos from Sioux Falls Police Department.

April 22: SFPD responded to a burglary at a home near West 14th St. and South Main Ave on Wednesday, April 21. An unknown suspect forced his way into the residence through an entrance door. Police say the suspect entered the laundry room and stole numerous pairs of women’s undergarments.

April 15: SFPD responded to a burglary at a business near West 12th St. and South Willow Ave. on Saturday, April 10. Police say an unknown suspect(s) had forced their way into the business and took several vehicle keys. The suspect(s) then stole two vehicles, one of which has been recovered. The outstanding stolen vehicle is a 2009 Toyota Sienna, gray in color with a SD dealer plate of D1846.

April 8: On Thursday, April 8, SFPD responded to a burglary at a business near West 49th St. and South Western Ave. Police say an unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the business and stole an undetermined amount of items.

April 1: SFPD responded to a burglary on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at a business near East 15th St. and South Sycamore Ave. for a burglary. An unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the business and stole two vehicles. The stolen vehicles are a 2011 GMC Sierra black in color with SD #44SU17, and a 2010 Dodge Caravan Maroon in color with SD #2Y0608.

If you have any information about these crimes, you can report them anonymously by calling (605) 367-7007, online at crimestoppers.com or download the “P3 Tips” app.