SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 19. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a commercial building in Bryant early Thursday morning.

South Dakota lawmakers just wrapped up work to recommend changes to long term care. The committee put together a dozen proposals for consideration in the 2024 legislative session.

A Dakota State University Senior will soon join the Space Force. Connor Starrett will take on a commission as a Space Operations Officer.

The afternoon has had lots of sunshine which help boost the temperatures above normal. Normal temperatures across KELOLAND are 58° and 59°. This afternoon has had mid 60s to mid 70s. There is a stronger breeze in central and western South Dakota.

