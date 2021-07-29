Creighton, BYU men’s basketball matchup coming to the Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sanford Pentagon will host Creighton University and Brigham Young University (BYU) men’s basketball teams in Sioux Falls on Dec. 11.

“We can’t wait to finally bring Creighton to the Pentagon – they’ve been a coveted target for many years,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for Sanford Sports. “And to have BYU as the opponent – we couldn’t ask for more.”

The Creighton Bluejays, led by head coach Greg McDermott, advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament last season. The team went 22-9 for the year and are looking to replace all five starters. Helping to replace those starters will be the Nations number 5 recruiting class. That class includes freshman Mason Miller, son of longtime NBA star Mike Miller, a native of Mitchell. S.D. Also, Mitchell native Ryan Miller is on the Bluejays’ coaching staff.

“We’re excited to play BYU at the Sanford Pentagon in December,” said Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “The folks at Sanford Health run first-class events and the Pentagon is an incredible facility. Our fans will love the proximity and the chance to play a well-coached team that’s finished in the top-25 the past two seasons. It is a great game for our young team.”

The Sports Network LLC facilitated the efforts to pull these teams together to make the matchup at the Sanford Pentagon possible.

“This is going to be one of the best nonconference matchups in college basketball, said Scott Robinson of Sports Network LLC. “We’re talking about two top 25 programs. Both schools have great basketball tradition and alumni who take great pride in their respective program.”

The BYU Cougars are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 and back-to-back Associated Press (AP) Top 25 finishes. It’s only the second time in BYU men’s basketball history that the Cougars have finished in the top 25 in two consecutive seasons. The Cougars are coached by Mark Pope.

“We’re thrilled to be able to face Creighton in a big-time, non-conference matchup,” Pope said. “Coach McDermott does an incredible job with that program, and their resume speaks for itself. This should be a great challenge for our team and an absolute blast for Cougar Nation. BYU vs. Creighton – let’s go!” Ticket prices and availability plus broadcast information will be announced at a later date.