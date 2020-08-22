Cramer brothers lead Warner in season opening win over Sully Buttes

WARNER, S.D (KELO) — Sully Buttes completed a season sweep of Warner in their two contests last season. However, it was the Monarchs who picked up the season opening win this year.

“We’ve had some great games with them, a lot of back and forth. We had to play them twice last year and we opened up with them. They jumped out to an early lead, just like we did tonight and the last couple times that we have played them, we’ve had to battle back just to get into the game,” Warner Head Coach Kerwin Hoellein said. “We were fortunate enough to complete a couple long passes early and we kind of got up on them and that helps our confidence.”

Warner scored two early touchdowns and took a 12-0 lead after the first quarter. The Monarchs would add two more touchdowns in the second quarter and take a commanding 25-0 lead at halftime.

Three touchdowns came from the right arm of freshman quarterback Hunter Cramer, who made his first varsity start on Friday.

“You talk about Hunter (Cramer), he played junior high football last year and last year he was a running back. He was a phenomenal little running back and then our junior high quarterback got hurt, so he had to play quarterback. You talk about things happening for a reason,” Hoellein said. “We were impressed with him as a quarterback and we knew we were going to be needing a quarterback this year and so we worked with him and he has responded. He’s a good kid.”

Not to be outdone by his brother, senior running back Ty Cramer contributed three rushing touchdowns and helped pace an efficient Warner offense.

“We have to lean on Ty (Cramer) and he’s a tough kid. He took some shots tonight and he kept getting back up. It’s kind of a special deal when you have a freshman quarterback handing off to his senior brother. We were fortunate that they both played well tonight,” Hoellein said.

The Monarchs earned an impressive 39-0 win over fifth ranked Sully Buttes, but coach Hollein knows that Warner has some things to improve on.

“I told our kids that we are real proud of them and I though our conditioning was pretty decent. As hot and humid as it was tonight, obviously we’ll have to continue to work on our conditioning,” Hoellein said. “We’ll have to keep developing depth, so that we can give kids a break here and there. It’s important that we stay healthy and we need to keep executing better on offense. So we’ve got some work to do.”

The Monarchs (1-0) will stay at home next week as they host Potter County (0-1) from Region 4.

